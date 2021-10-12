Advertisement

Union Williams PSD reports boil advisory near Old St. Marys Pike

Boiling water.
Boiling water.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Guest
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Union Williams PSD has issued a boil advisory for Old St. Mary’s Pike to 1494 Ashby Ridge Road.

According to a news release, the conditions indicate there is a high probability of the water being contaminated. Testing has not occurred yet to confirm or deny the presence of contamination in the water. They are currently repairing a leak in the main line.

For more information, please contact Union Williams PSD at 304-464-5121.

