Academic Achiever of the Week: Lakyn Ellenwood

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Lakyn Ellenwood is a senior at Warren High School.

In her time at Warren, Ellenwood’s held the positions of Business Professionals of America President and Captain of the volleyball team.

A libero, she’s played volleyball for six years.

To keep up her studies and maintain her 3.7 grade point average, Ellenwood relies on a planner, working ahead if she knows she has a volleyball game coming up.

Ellenwood says she plans to pursue social work and hopes to attend Ohio University or West Virginia University.

She cited a passion for children and the experience she had her junior year, making fifty-two “protection blankets” for young people in the foster care system, as the reasons why she wants to pursue social work.

Ellenwood says it’s the people at Warren that she’ll miss most of all.

She says she hopes to play intramural volleyball in college.

