Belpre Meet-the-Candidates Forum held Tuesday

By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BELPRE, OH (WTAP) - For many years, the Belpre Woman’s Club has hosted Meet-the-Candidate forums to introduce the voters to their choices.

Tuesday evening, they hosted the Belpre Meet the Candidates Night at the Belpre Senior Center Building.

Those who attended were able to see and ask questions of the candidates.

Among the 12 candidates that attended were contenders for Board of Education, Auditor and City Council representative.

More than five dozen citizens attended the packed meeting room.

The election is just three weeks away, as voters prepare to cast their ballots.

