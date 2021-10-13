Boil advisory in effect for Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - The Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District issued a boil advisory at 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 and is in effect until further notice for customers in Morgan County, Noble County and Washington County.

A significant water line break caused the boil advisory which is primarily affecting customers south of the Muskingum River in the three counties above and customers on the following streets - Bosner Ridge Road, Buchanan Road, Clark Hill, Cory Hill, Kitts Drive, Lowell Hill Road, Oak Hill Road, Plum Run Road, Rainbow Road, Righteous Ridge Road, Sand Ridge Road, State Route 339, Strahler Road, Watertown Road and Waterford Road.

Tri-County Rural Water estimates that around 500 customers will be impacted by the boil advisory and encourages residents to conserve water to help maintain the water in their system.

The Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District is located at 5772 Buchanan Road in Waterford.

