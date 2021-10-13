Advertisement

Crash on Emerson Avenue brings traffic to a halt

The scene at the Wednesday morning crash
The scene at the Wednesday morning crash(WTAP)
By Zach Miles and Jack Selby
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wood County, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash on Emerson Avenue on Wednesday morning brought traffic to a standstill in both directions.

Officials at the scene, including from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, were forced to direct traffic through one available lane.

WTAP is working to gather more information and will provide updates as soon as possible.

