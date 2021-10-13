Demolition begins on Ritchie County area that caught fire

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Demolition is happening at a church in Harrisville that caught fire over a week ago.

Christ Our Hope church is being torn down.

This is after the church caught fire on October 3rd.

As some churchgoers look on as the church comes down, some of them are keeping a positive outlook as the community comes together.

“People are brokenhearted, but you always see what could come out of something that’s bad. And the good thing that comes out is nobody was hurt and people sort of draw close together when something is bad, to help each other. That’s a great thing,” says Christ Our Hope churchgoer, Maria Barba.

Those that went to Chirst Our Hope church are now going to the sister church, St. Joseph’s in Pennsboro.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.