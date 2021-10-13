Five arrested, several pounds of drugs recovered in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Five people are facing a variety of drug charges after a traffic stop led authorities to several pounds of suspected meth and other drugs.

A news release from the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force says the arrests started with a traffic stop at the intersection of 16th Street and Park Avenue in Parkersburg.

During the stop, a Wood County Deputy and K-9 Ogi helped Parkersburg Police find roughly five pounds of suspected methamphetamine, eight ounces of marijuana, and a lot of cash.

Warren Tucker, 33, of Columbus, and Charley Ruiz, 33, of Charleston, were arrested during the stop.

Warren Tucker (Parkersburg Police Department)

Charley Ruiz (Parkersburg Police Department)

From there, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and the Parkersburg SWAT team searched an apartment on Covert Street connected to the car from the traffic stop.

Inside, they found roughly 1.9 pounds of suspected fentanyl, 1.8 pounds of marijuana, 98 grams of suspected crack cocaine, another 143 grams of suspected meth, and 95 suspected alprazolam pills.

Michael Fowler, 41, of Columbus, was arrested in the apartment.

Michael Fowler (Parkersburg Police Department)

As the SWAT team was heading to the apartment, officers spotted a blue car leaving.

Police say the driver and passenger of that car spotted them en route, and stopped on their own to runaway on foot.

Officers also saw the two throw baggies of what was later found to be 18 ounces suspected marijuana and three ounces of suspected fentanyl as they fled.

Jennie Tranter, 42 of Parkersburg, and Scott Bush, 41, of Davisville, were found and arrested.

Jennie Tranter (Parkersburg Police Department)

Scott Bush (Parkersburg Police Department)

All five people arrested were arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court.

Charley Ruiz was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

She was also found to have an outstanding domestic battery warrant.

Ruiz was given a $75,000 surety bond.

Warren Tucker was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

He was also given a $75,000 surety bond.

Michael Fowler was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Fowler was given a $250,000 surety bond.

Scott Bush and Jennie Tranter were both charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, each.

Both were given $75,000 surety bonds.

