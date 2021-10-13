Millions of dollars going toward broadband access in West Virginia schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $12,760,030 from the American Rescue Plan for 19 West Virginia schools and libraries as part of the second round of the Emergency Connectivity Fund. This funding is distributed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help schools and libraries purchase laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors.

Wood County will get about $3 million and Jackson County will get about $392,000.

The FCC will continue to review applications and future funding awards are expected in the coming weeks. The second round of applications through the Emergency Connectivity Fund will close October 13th, 2021.

Individual awards listed below:

$8,609,505.96 – West Virginia State Department of Education

$4,505,338 – Fayette County Schools

$3,121,074 – Wood County Schools

$549,511 – Monongalia County Schools

$392,508 – Jackson County Schools

$41,075 – Calhoun County Schools

$1,224,282.62 – Mingo County School District

$616, 335– Cabell County Schools

$630,480.51 – Clay County School District

$601,962.88 – Jefferson County School District

$421,860 – Mercer County School District

$235,967.50 – Preston County School District

$184,571 – Brooke County School District

$89,078.40 – Kanawha County School District

$64,900 – Summers County School District

$32,007.40 – Our Lady of Peace School

$30,426 – Hardy County School District

$9,833.60 – Fairmont Catholic School

$7,056 – Shepherdstown Public Library

$1,764 – Raleigh County Public Library

