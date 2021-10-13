Advertisement

Obituary: Austin, Mary Ellen

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mary Ellen Austin, 62, of Parkersburg, WV. passed away October 11, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born July 13, 1959, in Marietta, Oh, a daughter of the late Henry Franklin and Gladys Alma Farnsworth Whipkey.

Mary was an Inventory Specialist and worked at Cold Water Creek.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Austin; a son, Michael “Mike” David Way (Cristy Smith) of Belpre, OH; four sisters, Vera, Florence, Betty and Sharon; two brothers, Delbert and Richard; three grandchildren, Bailey, Bryce, and Madison.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sisters, Glenda, Twila, and Loretta, and two brothers, Frank and David.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home on Pike Street in South Parkersburg, with Pastor Lonnie Coats officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

