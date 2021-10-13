Obituary: Baker, H. Joanne

H. Joanne Baker, 88, of Vincent, OH, died October 12, 2021, at the Apple Tree Assisted Living in Vincent.

Joanne was born on August 26, 1933, in Wood County, and was the daughter of the late Harry Francis and Hazel Musette Kaufman Schulte.

Joanne had worked for her husband at Eddie’s Auto Parts as the office manager. She enjoyed crafting and loved her dog, Cody.

Joanne is survived by a sister Janice Balderson (Burl); step-children Jeannie Artis (David), Michael Baker Sr. (Betty), Terry Holdren (Keith), Deborah Baker and Gregory Baker (Rosie); 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 nephews David Schulte, Michael Schulte, and Robert Balderson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Oran “Bud” Sherman Baker; brother Harry Schulte Jr.; a niece Cindy Balderson Pope.

Graveside services will be 1 PM Friday, October 15, 2021, at Riverview Cemetery Williamstown.

Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

