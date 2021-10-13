Obituary: Daugherty, Cathy Jo

Cathy Jo Daugherty, 67, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away October 12, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 22, 1954, in Marietta to Earl M. and Audrey I. Rutherford Hill.

Cathy enjoyed family get-togethers, talking about “the good ol’ days,” drives in the country, Karaoke, and singing. But most of all she adored her children and grandchildren. Cathy will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was a member of the Elks 477 and VFW Post 5108 auxiliary.

Cathy married Glen L. Daugherty on September 30, 1972. She is survived by Glen and their children: Dustin (Mary) Daugherty and Shawna McKnight; grandchildren: Kelsea (Sam) Bashioum, Kylie Daugherty, Kyle Daugherty, and Jacey McKnight, one great-granddaughter Oakleigh Bashioum, one brother Ted Hill, special niece Amy Hill Taylor (Eric Drake) and many other nieces and nephews.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Jimmy, Max, Ronald, Larry, and Rex Hill; sisters: Shirley Wheeler, Sharon Strickler, and Judy Snodgrass; 2 half brothers, Lowell and Kenneth Hill, 5 half-sisters, Theora Miller, Delores Grub, Beulah Patterson, Phyllis Ullman and Irene Miller, her father and mothers-in-law, Chet and Maggie Daugherty and Norma Daugherty.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Oct. 15) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 until 11:00 am. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Lankfordfh.com.

