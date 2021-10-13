Advertisement

Obituary: Edwards, Karen Lynn

Karen Lynn Edwards obit
Karen Lynn Edwards obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Karen Lynn Edwards, 70, of Marietta, OH passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at her residence.

She was born on May 31, 1951, in Columbus, OH to the late Orville H. and Ruth Clark Reefer.

Karen graduated from Brookhaven High School in Columbus, OH, and attended The Ohio State University.

She was a member of Crown of Life Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was privileged to serve as adopted grandmother to one of the previous pastor’s children. She also enjoyed counted cross stitch and crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Edwards, and her church family.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will be observed with a memorial service to be held at the Crown of Life Evangelical Lutheran Church at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

