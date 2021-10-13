Obituary: Gregg, Melissa Marie

Melissa Marie Gregg, 57, formerly of Marietta Ohio Died peacefully on October 2nd at her home in Parkersburg WV.

She is at peace with her youngest son Nate her brothers Donnie and John Micheal and her father Bruce. We will miss her deeply but we know she was met with so much love.

Mom left behind her mother Diane, brother Eddy, daughter Lacey, sons Kalem and Scotty and 12 grandchildren, her Kroger family and wonderful friends Brittany, Kim, and Kristine, and let no one forget her Cats, Maggie, Pooh, Katanya, Harriet, Wild Bill, Manny (Big Purr) and of course Groot.

Mom will be cremated and a memorial service will be held. Let mom be remembered with a good deed, hugging a loved one and just showing someone how much they mean to you, she will be forever missed. Until we see you again mom.

