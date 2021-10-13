Advertisement

Obituary: Paxton, Bernard E. “Bernie”

Bernard E Paxton obit
Bernard E Paxton obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bernard E. “Bernie” Paxton, 74, of Parkersburg died October 12, 2021, at his residence.  He was born on May 27, 1947, in Roane County, WV a son of the late Delbert and Helen Elmore Paxton.

Bernie retired from Krogers after 37 years of service and was a U.S. Army veteran.  He was outdoorsmen enjoying hunting and fishing.  He was a member of The Rock church and greeted all those arriving at the door.  He was an Evangelist at Heart with his greatest desire to win souls to the Lord.  He was compassionate, caring and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.    His greatest loves were his family and church.

Bernie is survived by his wife, Helen Paxton; five children, Barbara (John) Barnett of FL, Angela (Mike) Holland of Parkersburg, Bernard (Marcella) Paxton, II of Washington, Rachel Hardin of Parkersburg, Jessica (Michael) Shutts of Belpre; one brother, Ray (Cindy) Paxton of Parkersburg; one sister, Ruby (Bill) Dowler of Washington; nine grandchildren, Addison, Logan, Morgan, Breanna, Austin, Alexis, Ashby, Emma, and Owen.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 1:00 pm at The Rock Church with Pastor Lonnie Coats officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moaz Israel Ministries, www.maozisrael.org

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff's Office vehicle
“No confidence” | Wood County Deputy Sheriff’s Association says it no longer supports sheriff
One confirmed dead in Pleasants County accident
Wesley Morgan obit
Obituary: Morgan, Wesley Dean
The scene at the Wednesday morning crash
Crash on Emerson Avenue brings traffic to a halt
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tibbs, Karen Doris (Echard)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Young, Sylvia Lee
Hazel Joanne Baker obit
Obituary: Baker, H. Joanne
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Whitecotton, Garnett Jean