Obituary: Pursley, Tonda Marie

With her husband of 40 years at her side, Tonda Marie Pursley, 60, of Sandyville, WV, passed away at Hubbard Hospice House following a lengthy illness. She was born to Bessie Lynch Martin Bain and the late Garland Martin Jr.

A graduate of Wirt County High School with the Class of 1979, she worked at the Bureau of Public Debt, Sam’s Club, and was a volunteer at Parchment Valley. A Christian by faith, she enjoyed canning, gardening, and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

Tonda is survived by her husband David Pursley; her children Jennifer (Kenny) Hennen, Dwayne (Jenny) Pursley and Stephanie (Matt) Blume; her grandchildren Lukas Pursley, Peyton Pursley, and Matthew Blume Jr; her mother Bessie Martin Bain and siblings Garland Martin III, Delores Winnell and Amanda Butler.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 1:30 PM at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Visitation will be from 12:45 pm until the time of the service. David Pursley will officiate with interment at Shiloh Cemetery, Palestine, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

