Obituary: Tibbs, Karen Doris (Echard)
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Karen Doris (Echard) Tibbs, 79, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 4, 2021.
Service will be Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating.
Interment will follow at Welch Cemetery in Ritchie County, WV. Visitation will be Friday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com
