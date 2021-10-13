Obituary: Whitecotton, Garnett Jean

Garnett Jean Whitecotton, 86, of Boaz, passed away peacefully at Stonerise of Belmont on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, due to complications of dementia.

Jean was born at home in Waverly, WV, on August 16, 1935, to the late Garnett Pauline Keller and Harlon Nor “Jumbo” Matheny.

She attended Waverly Elementary and Williamstown High School. Jean worked at several places: Howard’s General Store, Coney Inn, St Joseph Hospital, and Brookway Glass, where she met her husband. She became a homemaker after her daughter was born. Jean enjoyed mowing her yard, tending to her flower beds, and watching the animals in her backyard.

Jean is survived by son, Rodney Matheny (Grace) of Romney, WV; daughter, Elaine Nichols (Mike) of Williamstown; granddaughters, Beth Harris of Williamstown, Rachael Nichols of Holden, LA and Tawny Haines of Romney, WV; two great-granddaughters; a fur baby, Oscar; grand-dog, Tink; sister-in-law, Julia Matheny; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Whitecotton, whom she married July 31, 1967; sister, Francis Seevers; and brother, Jim Matheny.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown with Reverend Elizabeth Campbell Maleke officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at Williamstown Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Friends of Forgotten Felines c/o Brenda Poynter 106 Deerhaven St, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Whitecotton family.

