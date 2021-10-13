Advertisement

Obituary: Young, Sylvia Lee

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Sylvia Lee Young, 83, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Waterview Pointe in Marietta. She was born on November 9, 1937, in Marietta, to Norman George “Curly” and June Katherine Donnelly Young.

Sylvia received her Bachelor’s Degree in Art from Marietta College and then went on to get a Masters’s in Art Education from Ohio University and a Masters’s in Fine Arts from Marietta College.

She retired in 2013 after 52 years of teaching from Warren Local Schools. Sylvia was a member of St. Paul’s Church in Marietta, loved oil painting, science fiction, Star Wars, Star Trek, and was hooked on the Super Natural TV show.

She was preceded in death by her twin sister and best friend, Sandra Lee Young on March 5, 2019, her parents, and uncles, Roy, James, and Charles Donnelly.

She is survived by her cousins, especially Bill Donnelly (Bonnie) of Marietta; and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

Entombment will follow in East Lawn Mausoleum. The family thanks Amedisys Hospice for their care.

Donations may be made in her memory to Marietta Community Foundation.

