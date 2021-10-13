Advertisement

Ohio bill to restrict employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccine could be dead

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Republican speaker of the Ohio House has once again put the brakes on a GOP bill restricting employers’ ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Speaker Bob Cupp is a Republican from Lima.

His announcement Wednesday afternoon suggests the bill has little chance of passing the House in its current form.

All major business and health groups oppose the legislation, and the Republican president of the Ohio Senate has also signaled his disapproval.

The bill allows employees to claim one of three exemptions to a mandatory workplace vaccine, including showing proof of antibodies from a previous COVID-19 diagnosis.

