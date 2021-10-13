Parkersburg City worker creates fundraiser to support Breast Cancer research

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -There was a lot of pink outside the Parkersburg Fire Department, and it was all for a good cause.

City workers posed in their pink for a picture to show their support for City Worker Mis Cox.

Cox is a breast cancer survivor and has been cancer-free for 5 years now.

“It really is eye-opening to see what cancer patients go through,” Cox said.“The fight that they have to fight in order to survive the battle.”

This year is the first time she has created her own fundraiser to help raise money for breast cancer research. Cox’s campaign is “Real Men and Women of Parkersburg wear Pink.”

“The first minimum goal is to raise $2,500. That’s the lowest level they shoot for,” Cox said. “Anything close to that or over that would be fantastic.”

Cox says people can donate to her campaign on the Real Men and Women of Parkersburg Wear Pink Facebook page.

In addition to raising money, Cox hopes to give advice and comfort to others fighting breast cancer.

“Just talk to the doctors, they know what they are doing. Trust their advice, follow their advice, and stay strong. Keep fighting the battle and never give up,” Cox said.

“Fight like a girl and that’s what you’ve gotta do with breast cancer, fight like a girl.”

