Two renovation proposals approved by the Wood County BOE

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Wood County Board of Education approved two proposals regarding renovation work to be done at two schools in the county.

The board approved the estimated cost and proposal from “Pickering Associates” regarding the Blennerhassett Elementary and Middle School renovations and additions. The project in total will cost $2.02 million. It will provide various upgrades to the schools, such as six new classrooms and developing a new secure entrance for the elementary school.

After listening to public comments from Williamstown High School’s Principal Jason Ward and head football coach Chris Beck’s wife Mallory, the board also approved the proposal cost of $1.4 million to renovate the bleachers at Williamstown High School.

The new bleachers will include two thousand seats, a 300-foot retaining wall, a press box with an observation deck, an ADA compliant ramp, and a complete concrete structure under the bleachers. The bleachers are expected to be finished in time for the 2022 fall sports season.

Finally, the Board of Education was previously approved to proceed with litigation regarding the disposition of the former Waverly Elementary School.

During the executive session, the board did not take action regarding the pending litigation. A hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. November 1 before the Circuit Court Judge J.D. Bean.

