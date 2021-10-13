Advertisement

Washington County Health Department Administrator resigns

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGOTN COUNTY, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Washington County Health Department Board of Health accepted the resignation of the Washington County Health Department Administrator.

“We have experienced staff that will continue to prevent disease, promote and protect public health. Our board is committed to the residents we serve in Washington County and will seek a new administrator,” Bruce Kelbaugh, Board of Health President at the Washington County Health Department.

In the meantime, Jeff Michaels, Administrator at the Morgan County Health Department, will serve as the acting Administrator.

