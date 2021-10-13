Wood County residents ask judge to stop Wood County Schools mask mandate

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A complaint filed in Wood County Circuit Court Wednesday calls for an immediate stop to Wood County Schools’ mask mandate.

The complaint was filed by Attorney John Bryan on behalf of his clients, John Davis and Felsie Pierce, parents of three Parkersburg High School students.

The parents claim their children are illegally being forced to wear masks during school hours, and that their children have suffered from having to wear the masks.

The complaint calls for the Court to declare Wood County Schools’ mask mandate illegal, or at least that it is unconstitutional under the West Virginia Constitution.

It also asks the Court to prohibit Wood County Schools from trying to make students wear masks.

WTAP has reached out to the parties involved and plans to have more on this developing story soon.

