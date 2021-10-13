Advertisement

Wood County residents ask judge to stop Wood County Schools mask mandate

(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich and Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A complaint filed in Wood County Circuit Court Wednesday calls for an immediate stop to Wood County Schools’ mask mandate.

The complaint was filed by Attorney John Bryan on behalf of his clients, John Davis and Felsie Pierce, parents of three Parkersburg High School students.

The parents claim their children are illegally being forced to wear masks during school hours, and that their children have suffered from having to wear the masks.

The complaint calls for the Court to declare Wood County Schools’ mask mandate illegal, or at least that it is unconstitutional under the West Virginia Constitution.

It also asks the Court to prohibit Wood County Schools from trying to make students wear masks.

WTAP has reached out to the parties involved and plans to have more on this developing story soon.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff's Office vehicle
“No confidence” | Wood County Deputy Sheriff’s Association says it no longer supports sheriff
One confirmed dead in Pleasants County accident
Wesley Morgan obit
Obituary: Morgan, Wesley Dean
The scene at the Wednesday morning crash
Crash on Emerson Avenue brings traffic to a halt
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Washington County Health Department
Washington County Health Department Administrator resigns
Demolition begins on Ritchie County area that caught fire
Demolition begins on Ritchie County area that caught fire
Ohio bill to restrict employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccine could be dead
Zach Miles and Hannah Stutler
What's Trending, 10/13/21