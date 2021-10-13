WVSOM has new home in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has a new home located at 2803 Murdoch Avenue.

Dr. James Nemitz, WVSOM president, was in attendance. He said “this new space will allow our osteopathic medical students who are in residence at the area’s hospitals to present medical cases, practice skills and hold end-of-rotation testing each month.”

Officials say that WVSOM is a leading producer of rural physicians, not only in West Virginia, but across the country and internationally.

Dr. Nemitz explained that this new facility will be a home away from home for third- and fourth-year students of osteopathic medicine doing their rotations in our community, many at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and Marietta Memorial Health System.

“Having a bigger presence and footprint in Parkersburg just makes a bigger statement for the school,” remarked Dr. Linda Boyd, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean. “We have one of our hospital partners right down the street and that’s really an important part of our campus. Our statewide campus presence is training people around the state hoping to keep doctors in West Virginia, especially in rural areas, to go out and to practice. That’s why we’re here.”

WVSOM will be celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of its founding in 2022.

