Advertisement

WVSOM has new home in Parkersburg

Officials say that WVSOM is a leading producer of rural physicians, not only in West Virginia, but across the country and internationally.
WVSOM has new home in Parkersburg
WVSOM has new home in Parkersburg(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has a new home located at 2803 Murdoch Avenue.

Dr. James Nemitz, WVSOM president, was in attendance. He said “this new space will allow our osteopathic medical students who are in residence at the area’s hospitals to present medical cases, practice skills and hold end-of-rotation testing each month.”

Officials say that WVSOM is a leading producer of rural physicians, not only in West Virginia, but across the country and internationally.

Dr. Nemitz explained that this new facility will be a home away from home for third- and fourth-year students of osteopathic medicine doing their rotations in our community, many at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and Marietta Memorial Health System.

“Having a bigger presence and footprint in Parkersburg just makes a bigger statement for the school,” remarked Dr. Linda Boyd, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean. “We have one of our hospital partners right down the street and that’s really an important part of our campus. Our statewide campus presence is training people around the state hoping to keep doctors in West Virginia, especially in rural areas, to go out and to practice. That’s why we’re here.”

WVSOM will be celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of its founding in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff's Office vehicle
“No confidence” | Wood County Deputy Sheriff’s Association says it no longer supports sheriff
One confirmed dead in Pleasants County accident
Wesley Morgan obit
Obituary: Morgan, Wesley Dean
The scene at the Wednesday morning crash
Crash on Emerson Avenue brings traffic to a halt
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Washington County Health Department
Washington County Health Department Administrator resigns
Wood County residents ask judge to stop Wood County Schools mask mandate
Demolition begins on Ritchie County area that caught fire
Demolition begins on Ritchie County area that caught fire
Ohio bill to restrict employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccine could be dead