Yeager Airport hoping to reconnect child with missing stuffed tiger

By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Yeager Airport says it’s using the power of social media for good, by trying to reconnect a child with their missing stuffed tiger.

Officials say the stuffed animal was found in a rocking chair by the Spirit Airlines counter, Wednesday morning.

The airport has taken to social media in hopes of finding the child’s family.

In the meantime, Yeager has paired the tiger up with “Herc.” The real Herc, or Hercules, is the airport’s Wildlife Patrol Dog.

There was some hope in the search early Wednesday afternoon.

Public Affairs Specialist for the Airport, Rachel Urbanski, said that Orlando International Airport had a tiger missing and “contacted us after seeing our social media post. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the same tiger.”

“According to the security footage... We believe they came to Yeager to pick up family and friends and then leave the airport,” Urbanski says. “We do believe the owner of this tiger is local.”

The post to the Fly-CRW Facebook page has already been shared over thirteen hundred times.

Airport officials noted how amazing it’s been to connect with so many people, all in hopes of trying to find the owner of this tiger.

If you would like to help, officials say to share the post and spread the word.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

