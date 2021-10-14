Band of the Week: Frontier HS marching band

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - Growing up can be a confusing time, but the Frontier high school marching band is finding a way to play through it. Its half time show is all about the “metamorphosis” of growing up.

“We’re all teenagers growing up, going through different stages in life. And not knowing where you fit in, where your place is and kind of trying to figure that out,” says french horn and trumpeter, Haylee Berentz.

Frontier high school’s half time show is called “Metamorphosis,” and students say it’s a theme they relate to.

“It’s all about just the journey of growing up,” says band director, Shirelle Barnett. “And going from who you are to who you’re wanting to be.”

The songs were picked by students, who picked relatable tunes.

“Well, first we start with ‘I’m Not Okay,’ and that’s kind of where we’re all at right now. You know, we don’t know what we want to do in the future,” says Berentz. “And then going into ‘Creep’ that’s kind of where you’re figuring it all out. And then, ‘Still Breathing’ is getting through it all and that’s when you finally become who you want to be.”

A lot of the show also centers around mental health.

Barnett says, “Playing music in and of itself is an outlet. It gets out excess energy, it gets your mind off of stuff that you might not be able to stop thinking about during the day.”

“Playing the song and talking about the topic of us changing from who we are to who we want to be has been kind of therapeutic for us. Because it’s a way for us to express ourselves.”

And after being away from each other during the pandemic, clarinet player and drum major, Jacy Brookover, says being back together has been a positive experience.

“We feel like band is kind of like a family for us. And it’s a safe place,” says Brookover.

This is the third year of Frontier’s band program.

One of the band members says that the Frontier community is excited and supportive of the group.

You can catch the Frontier marching band play this Friday as the Frontier Cougars play at Monroe Central against the Seminoles.

