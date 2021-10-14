Convention and Visitors Bureau may buy former Point Park Marketplace property

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Visitors and Convention Bureau is making an appeal to purchase the former location of the Point Park Marketplace.

Wood County Commission President Blair Couch, who sits on the CVB board, announced Thursday the bureau plans to make a “request for proposal” Friday to buy the building for its offices.

The expected cost of the building and land is $260,000.

The marketplace closed two years ago, and Parkersburg City Council agreed in September to officially seek bids for the property.

”And that would be a home base for them that would be ideal,” Couch said Thursday. “They will be able to sell tickets to the Blennerhassett Island, instead of (customers) going to the museum and going back. It will be a central location. I know the parking in front of the building is public, but behind the building is theirs too. There would also be a place for bus tours to come and park.”

The commission Thursday also heard a request for American Rescue Plan money from Emily Larkins, Executive Director of the Family Crisis Intervention Center.

Larkins said the center has had an increase in people involved in domestic crime cases seeking shelter, while dealing with a decrease in public funding.

The center serves Wood and seven other counties.

