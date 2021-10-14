Advertisement

Father charged in death of woman shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm....
Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm. Police say his 2-year-old son found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack and fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.(Source: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - Police in central Florida have arrested the 22-year-old father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.

Police say the 2-year-old found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack.

Veondre Avery was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Altamonte Springs police say the little boy fired a single shot on Aug. 11 that hit his mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head. A co-worker on the Zoom call and Avery both dialed 911 for help.

The Seminole County State Attorney’s Office said Avery is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff's Office vehicle
“No confidence” | Wood County Deputy Sheriff’s Association says it no longer supports sheriff
Five arrested, several pounds of drugs recovered in Parkersburg
One confirmed dead in Pleasants County accident
The scene at the Wednesday morning crash
Crash on Emerson Avenue brings traffic to a halt
Wesley Morgan obit
Obituary: Morgan, Wesley Dean

Latest News

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
William Shatner boldly goes where no 90-year-old has gone before.
Final frontier: William Shatner goes to space
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Elaina Ross
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Elaina Ross
In this Jan. 14, 2009, file photo, civil rights leader and political activist Timuel Black...
Civil rights activist, historian Timuel Black dies at 102