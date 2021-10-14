Advertisement

Former councilman back in court, says new plea hearing set for December

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Parkersburg City Councilman Eric Barber appeared in federal court Thursday for what was ultimately a status conference.

Barber is still facing five charges related to the January 6 Capitol riots, but told us earlier this year he intends to take a plea deal.

He was supposed to have a plea hearing Thursday afternoon, but court records show that was changed to a morning status conference.

We reached out to Barber Thursday afternoon, who said a plea hearing will happen in December.

We’re working on getting more details, stick with us as we learn more.

