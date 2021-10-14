Advertisement

Man given probation in Jackson Park sexual abuse case

Isaac McDonald
Isaac McDonald(n/a)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The man who police said “forced himself on a juvenile female” two years ago in a Jackson Park bathroom has been given probation.

Isaac McDonald was sentenced to one to five years after he pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in the first degree earlier this year.

The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office said the victim’s family gave the Court their blessing for McDonald to be given probation.

McDonald will have to register as a sex offender, a list he will remain on for the rest of his life.

He will also be on extended supervised release for 25 years, if he successfully completes probation.

Officials said he was on home confinement for much of the last two years, but he was given no credit for time-served under it.

McDonald was 18 years-old when he was arrested in November of 2019.

