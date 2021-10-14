Obituary: Masters, Estella

Estella Masters, 72, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at The Cleveland Clinic.

Estella was born May 11, 1949, in Belleville, West Virginia to John and Birdie Rhoades.

She was a 1968 graduate of Parkersburg High School.

She married Raymond Masters in February of 1973.

She and her husband owned and operated Backwater Baits in Newport, Ohio for over 25 years. She enjoyed collecting lighthouses, crocheting, fishing, and gardening.

Estella will be deeply missed by her husband Raymond; sons Keith Masters and Chad Masters; brother Harry Bennet; sisters Wanda Bradford, Margie Martin, and Lula Knox; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Estella was preceded in death by her brother Charlie Bennet and her sister Erma Hoschar.

Friends may call Friday, October 15th from 10 to 2 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, with the funeral service beginning at 2 with Pastor Brian Kincaid officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.