Scholarship looks to honor former Parkersburg South HS teacher April Tibbs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A scholarship for Parkersburg South seniors will look to continue the memory of a teacher.

This memorial scholarship is to remember April Tibbs, a Parkersburg South teacher who passed away last December from colon cancer.

Friends and family of Tibbs say that this scholarship is something that April would’ve wanted because of her generous nature.

From helping families in need to even fostering one of her students.

The idea of the scholarship was thought up by her family and an educator from Parkersburg South.

“We were very lucky to have known April and she made an impact on everybody’s lives that were lucky enough to know her,” says Jennifer Null.

The April Lee Tibbs Memorial scholarship will be done through the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

Their goal for the scholarship will be for $25 thousand to give to a Parkersburg South senior wanting to major in multimedia, journalism, communications, and/or english.

If you would like to donate to this scholarship... You can click on this link to donate.

