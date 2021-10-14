Advertisement

St. Marys students 'Knock Out Cancer' for Strecker Cancer Center

St. Marys Catholic School raises money for Strecker Cancer Center
St. Marys Catholic School raises money for Strecker Cancer Center(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio(WTAP) -Pink is the new green for the Irish over at St. Marys Catholic School.

Students are wearing pink every Thursday during the month of October to ‘knock out’ cancer by raising money for the Strecker Cancer Center. Principal Elizabeth Tokodi says each student pays a dollar every Thursday if they wear a pink shirt.

Students are encouraged to donate additional change as well.  Eighth grade Student Body President Grant Huffman says he and his classmates have learned the importance of not only serving others, but helping people impacted by this disease.

“I just think that it is such a serious disease and a lot of people don’t deserve to be struggling through that,” Huffman said.

“By taking part in this act of charity we can help get back to them and help them get through their battle with cancer.”

Huffman says he and his classmates have until October 30th to raise money for the Strecker Center. The class with the most change collected will get an ice cream party provided by the Irish Boosters. The school will then give their check to the Strecker Center on November 10th.

