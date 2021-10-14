Student Athlete of the Week: Elaina Ross

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elaina Ross is a senior volleyball and basketball player for the Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes.

Elaina was born to be an athlete, as she grew up in a family full of competitive athletes. she takes the competitive spirit from home and brings it to the court.

“We’re like a family here, so like, I take what happens, like, at my house and everything like pushing each other constantly and I put it out on the floor to help my teammates out,” Ross said.

Elaina also manages a 3.8 GPA in the classroom. playing multiple sports can be a challenge, but Elaina says that her teachers and coaches are very accommodating for the schedule she likes to keep.

“There have been times where I’m like, I have to tell my coach like, ‘hey I have a lot going on in school, I either won’t be at practice the whole time, or I just need a little break for a little bit. and I hope other people see that and are like comfortable doing the same thing,” Ross said.

Being a senior, Elaina strives to be the best leader she can be on and off the court. volleyball is her favorite sport because the leadership she offers translates well to the volleyball court.

“I love the, just like, how hard you have to work. I love working hard and just how it’s so team-oriented,” Ross said. “It’s not like a one-player sport. everybody has to work together and I love that because, like, really brings you closer together with people that maybe you did not think you would have a connection to.”

Elaina plans to study nursing at West Virginia University at Parkersburg when she graduates. For now, her focus is finishing her senior volleyball season strong.

Even though the team is not quite where they want to be, Elaina strives to bring out the best in her teammates.

“I always want them to work hard. and, we do every single day. and this was kind of a rebuilding season because we lost great athletes last year,” Ross said. “They work so hard every day, and I just want to finish out this year as strong as we can. whether we go all the way or we don’t, as long as we know that we worked as hard as we can.

