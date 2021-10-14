Three Warren Middle School students to be honored at United Nations conference

Vincent, Ohio (WTAP) - Jaelyn Pickrell, Connor Pugh and Ana Shutts wrote letters concerning climate change issues and won a competition to have their letters read at the United Nations 26th Global Climate Change Conference this November in Scotland.

These three students were honored Thursday morning and are the only three students across the United States that will have their letters read at the conference.

Students were selected from across the world from countries such as Brazil, Hungary, Nigeria, Russia and more.

The now sixth grade students wrote the letters in Melinda Stabler’s fourth grade class two years ago.

Their letters will be featured in a book titled “Dear World Letters” which will be read at the November conference.

