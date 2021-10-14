Advertisement

Trial of man accused of killing brother pushed to December

(WDTV)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The trial of a Parkersburg man accused of killing his brother on Mother’s Day, 2020 has been delayed until December.

The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office said William Nutter’s trial will now start on December 6.

Nutter has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of his younger brother, Charles Cottle.

The two lived at a home on Broadway Avenue with their mother, Louisa Cottle.

After the shooting, their mother said she and Nutter had gotten into an argument in the upstairs part of their home leading up to the shooting.

During the argument, she said Nutter hit her and slammed her head against the wall, leading Cottle to chase Nutter around with a metal bar.

The two ended up downstairs, where Nutter allegedly shot Cottle to death.

According to a criminal complaint, Nutter told authorities that he was defending himself.

