UPDATE: Little girl reunited with stuffed tiger

Little girl and tiger
Little girl and tiger(Yeager Airport)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A little girl has been reunited with her briefly lost toy tiger thanks to a social media campaign done by staff at Yeager Airport.

A spokesperson for the airport said a mother and three children stopped by Thursday afternoon to pick up the plush toy that belongs to her daughter.

The family had been picking up relatives when the tiger was accidentally left at the airport.

