Butcher Bend Autumn Festival returns(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Butcher Bend Autumn Festival is back for the public tonight.

The annual event is back tonight (Oct. 15) as well as tomorrow (Oct. 16) at the W.Va. Interstate Fairgrounds. And will be back at the same location for the 22nd and 23rd.

Festival officials say that they will be providing plenty of activities that families can enjoy for this year.

“We kick off the festival tonight at seven. We have a hayride and a haunted barn. A costume contest is at nine and we got a live duck and chick exhibit this year,” says festival president, Kyle Pierce.

Festival activities will be starting at 7 p.m. and go on until 10 p.m. every day the event is open.

Some events and times for them are as follows:

Oct. 15

-7 p.m. gates open; haunted barn and hayride opens

-7:15 p.m. slime lab and kids activities opens; games open

-9 p.m. costume contest

-10 p.m. grounds close

Oct. 16

-7 p.m. gates open; trunk or treat, haunted barn, hayride opens

-7:15 p.m. slime lab and kids activities opens; games open

-8:30 p.m. trunk or treat ends

-9 p.m. costume contest; raffle drawings

-10 p.m. grounds close

Oct. 22

-7 p.m. gates open; haunted barn and hayride opens

-7:15 p.m. slime lab and kids activities opens; games open

-9 p.m. costume contest

-10 p.m. grounds close

Oct. 23

-7 p.m. gates open; haunted barn and hayride opens

-7:15 p.m. slime lab and kids activities opens; games open

-9 p.m. costume contest and pumpkin contest judging

-9:30 p.m. Parkersburg Liquidation Rubber Ducky Drawing

-9:45 p.m. raffle drawings

-10 p.m. grounds close

