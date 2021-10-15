Devola Sewer Project gets $750k from state

DEVOLA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Washington County community is $750,000 closer to having a sewer system thanks to a grant from the H2Ohio program.

A news release from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office says the money will be used to connect homes in Devola to the county sewer system.

The Devola Sewer Project has been seeking funding since the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency ordered the town to replace its septic system.

There are roughly 500 homes in Devola, almost all of which have single-home tanks.

WTAP will be reaching out to county officials in the coming days for more on the grant and the project.

