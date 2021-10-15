Advertisement

Governor unveils $1B West Virginia broadband expansion plan

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ Gov. Jim Justice says West Virginia is ready to move forward with a plan to expand long-sought broadband access in rural communities at a potential cost of more than $1 billion.

Justice says the plan is the largest investment in broadband in the state’s history. It will combine federal and state funding with private-sector investments.

The goal is to bring broadband availability to at least 200,000 additional homes and businesses.

Officials say the plan will boost the ability for rural areas to offer distance learning, remote work and telehealth options.

The governor’s office says at least 30% of the state’s rural homes and business lack adequate broadband access.

