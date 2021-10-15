Lieutenant Mathew Board named Police Officer of the Year at National Police Week Ceremony

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Police officers that lost their lives this year were honored today by the Fraternal Order of Police Blennerhassett Lodge 79.

Lodge 79 President Beniah Depue says the Officer Down Memorial Page has reported that there has been 356 line of duty deaths nationwide this year among police officers. He says many officers also struggle with mental health issues.

“The average person will go through two or three critically traumatic events in their lifetime,” Depue said.

“Over a 20-year career, an officer will experience roughly 200. So, there’s a lot of psychological and mental stress officers go through that isn’t widely known or talked about.”

One Parkersburg officer who has experienced a lot during his nearly 20-year career with the department is Lieutenant Mathew Board. He was named Officer of the year during the ceremony for many reasons…including saving a man’s life.

“He successfully negotiated a man out of suicide at the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department. The man’s intention was to commit suicide and have an officer shoot him. You know, present a threat and the officer would respond,” Depue said.

“Lieutenant Board convinced him through words and words alone that that was not the path to take. And that in and of itself is outstanding, especially in this day and age that you can talk somebody out of such a severe act.”

While Board is happy to accept the award, he remains a humble man.

“I work with 75 officers every day that you could find a reason to give them the same award. So, the fact that my peers selected me this year…my initial reaction was I didn’t deserve it but the fact that I did is very humbling,” Board said.

“I started when I was 19 and I just made the decision that at the onset of my career that I would do the very best that I could.”

And he has proven to live up to that decision. He serves as a member of the Wood County Crash Team, is a crisis negotiator, a division commander, and trains new officers on top of his regular duties. And he does it all with a smile on his face.

“I didn’t just want to be a policeman I wanted to be a Parkerbug Policeman,” Board said. “At an early age, the good Lord saw fit to give me my wish and my prayer was answered and I haven’t regretted it for a moment.”

