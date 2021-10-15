Advertisement

Obituary: Deems, Jo Ann

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jo Ann Deems, 82, passed away at Camden Clark Hospital, after a long battle with COPD.

She was an avid artist and painter and shared this passion with friends.

Jo Ann was the daughter of the late Charles and Rose Whitlatch and was preceded in death by two daughters, Roberta C. Lee and an infant daughter; and a brother, Bill Whitlatch.

She is survived by a sister Betty Swaney of Marietta, OH; her husband of 63 years, James F. Deems; her son, James B. (Michelle) of Washington, WV; his sons Andrew (Maria) of Parkersburg, Tyler, and Kyle Deems of Washington, WV; son-in-law, Jack Lee and his sons, Adam Lee (Hanna) of Columbus, OH and Ryan Lee of Parkersburg. She had 3 great-grandchildren and one step great-grandchild. She is also survived by a dear friend and cousin, Norma Jean Lemon, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, South Parkersburg, WV. Burial will follow in the Evergreen North Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews search the Ohio River for a car Thursday.
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother and 2 children missing since 2002
Isaac McDonald
Man given probation in Jackson Park sexual abuse case
A crash was reported.
Crash closes Ohio route 7 ramp to Interstate
Five arrested, several pounds of drugs recovered in Parkersburg
Washington County Health Department
Washington County Health Department Administrator resigns

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jones, Jerry V.
Bonnie Nau obit
Obituary: Nau, Bonnie Sue
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Stanley, Ronald Lewis
Timothy McNutt obit
Obituary: McNutt, Timothy Joseph