Obituary: Deems, Jo Ann

Jo Ann Deems, 82, passed away at Camden Clark Hospital, after a long battle with COPD.

She was an avid artist and painter and shared this passion with friends.

Jo Ann was the daughter of the late Charles and Rose Whitlatch and was preceded in death by two daughters, Roberta C. Lee and an infant daughter; and a brother, Bill Whitlatch.

She is survived by a sister Betty Swaney of Marietta, OH; her husband of 63 years, James F. Deems; her son, James B. (Michelle) of Washington, WV; his sons Andrew (Maria) of Parkersburg, Tyler, and Kyle Deems of Washington, WV; son-in-law, Jack Lee and his sons, Adam Lee (Hanna) of Columbus, OH and Ryan Lee of Parkersburg. She had 3 great-grandchildren and one step great-grandchild. She is also survived by a dear friend and cousin, Norma Jean Lemon, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, South Parkersburg, WV. Burial will follow in the Evergreen North Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

