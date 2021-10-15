Obituary: DePond, Dr. Pete J.

Dr. Pete J. DePond, 85, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, September 29, 2021, after a brief battle with COVID-19.

Pete was born June 29, 1936, in Monongah, WV, the fifth child and third son of Pete DePond and Mary Carmella Fazio.

He grew up in the coal-mining town of Monongah. Pete graduated from West Virginia University in 1958, West Virginia University’s School of Dentistry in 1962, and remained a huge WVU fan his entire life. After dental school, he served in the Army at Ft. Campbell, KY. He later moved back to West Virginia and practiced dentistry for over 36 years in Parkersburg, WV.

Pete’s past time passion was golf, at which he achieved 2 holes in one, and won multiple tournaments, including a Husband and Wife Championship in 1981 at the Parkersburg Country Club.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Flora Ann DePond; sons, John Michael DePond and Robert Todd DePond (Jennifer); daughters, Susan Tracy (John) and Carrie Tarrant (Bill); sister, Margaret Meffe; and seven grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and John DePond; and his sister, Christine Harr.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Pete will be laid to rest on October 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Parkersburg, WV, following an 11:00 am funeral service at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Vienna, WV.

He was a truly kind, loving, good-natured, and gentle husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed by all.

