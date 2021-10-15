Advertisement

Obituary: Freeland, Joyce Ann

Joyce Ann Freeland obit
Joyce Ann Freeland obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Joyce Ann Freeland, 61, of Marietta, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Joyce was born November 22, 1959, in Marietta to James and Helen Payne.

She married Robert Freeland on September 8, 1979.

She spent the majority of her career working for Thermo Fisher Scientific. Joyce was a member and very involved with North Hills Baptist Church.  She liked to read, shop, and spoil her granddaughter rotten.

Joyce will be deeply missed by her husband Robert; her daughter Tiffany (Jonathan) Insley; her granddaughter Payton; her sister Tina (Ron) Sandy; and her brother Rick (Alexas) Payne; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brothers Chuck Payne and Jim Payne.

Friends may call Monday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta.  The funeral service will begin at 5 PM with Pastor David Roux officiating. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

