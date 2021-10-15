Obituary: Goins, Mary Virginia

Mary Virginia Goins, 93 of Parkersburg, passed away October 4, 2021, at her residence. She was born June 25, 1928, in Wood County, the only child of the late Charles A. and Virginia Cook Curry.

In addition to jobs with the C&P Telephone Company and Corning Glass, Mary worked at the Wood County Board of Education, where she helped order and distribute textbooks for all of the county schools. There she had an office directly across the hall from the true love of her life Thomas C. Goins of Beckley, WV who in addition to her parents, preceded her in death.

Together Mary and Tom shared the immeasurable joy of raising one son C. Douglas Goins of Parkersburg, who survives her with his wife Rina. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and wonderfully adoring grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed mowing her yard while she was able, playing cards and dominos, as well as taking shopping trips with family. She loved all things sweet, every dog she ever met, and fresh-cut flowers. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was quick to laugh at our silly jokes. She often shared stories of her family as she was so proud of each of them, especially her parents and grandparents who were a very special part of her life. In addition to her son Doug (Rina), Mary will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece, nephew, cousins, extended family members, friends, and all who loved her. May she rest in peace.

Private graveside services were held at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Reverend Kathryn Hawbaker officiated. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg assisted the family with arrangements.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.