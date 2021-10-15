Obituary: Jones, Jerry V.

Jerry V. Jones, 79, of Millstone, WV passed away on October 12, 2021, surrounded by his loving children.

Jerry was born on February 18, 1942, in Big Springs, WV to the late Vohn and Hallie (Collins) Jones. He was a surveyor and longtime employee of J.F. Allen.

He is survived by his sons Jerry Dewayne Jones of Millstone and Kenny (Debbie) Jones of Grantsville, daughter Beverly (Charles) Metz of Millstone, granddaughters Emily McCune, Hailey Metz and Madison Jones, and sisters Janis Slone of Lorain, OH and Sherry Wilson of Big Springs, WV.

He is preceded in death by his wife Judy (McGuire) Jones, sister JoAnn Collins and brother Henry (Bucky) Jones.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 17, 2021, with Pastor Melissa Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be held 12-2 pm prior to the service. Interment will be in Swisher Cemetery, Cisco, WV.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to all the acute care staff at Minnie Hamilton for their exceptional care and love of our father.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.