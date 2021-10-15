Obituary: McFee, William Mark

William Mark McFee, 61, of Parkersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, surrounded by his children at the UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

He was born September 19, 1960, in Parkersburg, a son of the late William Lafayette McFee and Ruth Irene Buchanan Martin.

An avid antique collector, William visited many flea markets and yard sales. He had a career as a welder; he enjoyed the outdoors, sporting events, and volunteering with the Parkersburg Police Department. William attended the Christian Life Center as a youth and most recently attended Faith Baptist Church. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children, grand-pups, and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Shelby McFee of Parkersburg; a son, Austin McFee, and his fiancé, Sierra Cardiff of Parkersburg; and grand-pups, Frankie and Oscar.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn McFee; and grandmother, Inez Buchanan.

The family would like to thank his lung donor that gave him two more years of life and the UPMC staff for their compassionate care.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 4:00 pm at the Faith Baptist Church, 1103 10th St, Vienna, WV. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until the time of services at the church.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the McFee family.

