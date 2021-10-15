Obituary: McNutt, Timothy Joseph

Timothy Joseph McNutt, 64, of Williamstown, passed away October 12, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 26, 1957, a son to the late Jack Leroy McNutt and Madaline Radabaugh McNutt.

Tim was a wonderful husband and father, and a loving “Papaw Coconut” to his grandchildren. He enjoyed camping and was a skilled fly fisherman. He will be greatly missed.

Surviving Tim is his wife Pamila McNutt; children Waylon McNutt (Molly Jo), Jesse McNutt (Jennifer), Sena Lott (Ryan), and Dylan McNutt (Emily); grandchildren Mila Jo, Layla, Lilly, Laura, Carter, Stella, Addison, Jade, Luca, TD, and Klohie; sister Linda Watson; brother Jack L. McNutt Jr. (Margaret); sister-in-law Janpeng McNutt; Cynde and Darrell Leeper, and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother William “Bill” McNutt.

No formal services will be held at this time, and Tim’s remains will be cremated, as per his wishes.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

