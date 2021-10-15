Advertisement

Obituary: Nau, Bonnie Sue

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Bonnie Sue Nau, 73, of Marietta, OH passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 7, 1948, in Marietta, OH to the late Dwight and Bessie Ogle Griffin.

Bonnie was a member of the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption and enjoyed taking care of her family.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Carl Nau, whom she married on July 8, 1967, and he survives with three children, Joyce Bowens (Matt), Sheila Rhodes (Bryan), and Michael Nau; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Joshua, Evan, and Anna Rhodes, Christina Sayres, Allee, and Sara Nau and Kevin Bowens; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Joetta Ferrell (Bill) of Wingett Run, OH and a brother and sister-in-law, Herman and Betty Nau.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Greg Griffin, and her father and mother-in-law, Andrew and Margaret Nau.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption, 506 4th Street, Marietta, OH 45750 with Father Jeremiah Hahn officiating.

Burial will follow in Salem Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Monday, October 18th at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

