Obituary: Stanley, Ronald Lewis

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Ronald Lewis Stanley, 72, of Marietta, passed away at 1910, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born March 5, 1949, in North Springs, WV a son of Jacob Lewis and Zelma Stanley.

Ron was a truck driver for Wetz Transportation and after retirement worked for Community Action.  He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and a member of VFW Post 5108.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on his truck and was proud to be a veteran.  His pride and Joy were his children.

Ron is survived by 3 sons and 1 daughter:  Kenny (Kayla) Stanley and James “Turkey” Stanley both of Gilbert, WV, Heather Parsons of Waterford, OH, Jason (Kait) Stanley of Stockport, OH; former wife Pam (Tom) Stanley and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.  He is survived by brothers:  Keith Stanley, Scotty Stanley, Fred Stanley, and sister Virginia Hann, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons Bill and Jake Stanley, siblings:  Carley Stanley, Janet Porter, and Dana Stanley.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Oct. 18) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  The family will greet friends at the funeral before the service on Monday from 9:00 until 11:00.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.  A reception will follow the service at VFW 1508.

